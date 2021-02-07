Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha Kapoor offers prayers for victims, Sonu Sood says 'we are with you'

After a glacial burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flooding, several Bollywood celebrities offered prayers and expressed solidarity with those affected by the tragedy. Actor Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, “Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand. Praying everyone’s safety there.”

Actor Sonu Sood said that he stands with the people of the state. “Uttarakhand, hum aapke saath hai (we are with you),” he wrote on Twitter.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi prayed for the safety of the people of Chamoli and its surrounding districts. “Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people , the authorities and rescue teams,” he wrote.

Actor Dia Mirza, who is also a climate change activist, said that the disaster was caused by the building of ‘too many dams in the Himalayas’. She also offered prayers and shared helpline numbers.

“Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand,” she wrote.

“What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? - Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt,” her follow-up tweet read.

As many as 150 people were feared dead after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam early on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

"The actual number has not been confirmed yet," but 100 to 150 people were feared dead, Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand state where the incident occurred, told Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is closely monitoring the situation. “Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations,” he wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from Reuters)