Uunchai won't release online anytime soon, confirms Rajshri productions and urges fans to avoid watching pirated version

Uunchai continues to have a successful run at the ticket windows, and the producers of the film Rajshri Productions have now confirmed that there are no immediate plans for a digital premiere of the movie. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Boma Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. (Also read: Anupam Kher celebrates Drishyam 2, Uunchai's success)

Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Boundless Media issued a joint statement Tuesday evening and thanked fans and urged them to avoid watching pirated versions of Uunchai.

“A special shoutout to every member of the audience who went to the theatre with family and loved ones and contributed to making Uunchai an exclusive big screen experience. As Uunchai continues to run in theatres in its 4th week, we as a unit stand proud and humbled. It is the desire of our hearts to see Uunchai have a strong and long run at the theatres and therefore, Uunchai will not have an online release very soon," the statement said.

It added, “We gave Uunchai, seven years of passion, hard work and above all love! From its conception to its release, every day, we have kept you, our audience in mind and have crafted an experience that we would want you to cherish and remember! The experience of watching a film on the big screen is simply magical! Watching a pirated version of the film on your electronic devices or delaying your watch, waiting for the film to release online, would mean robbing yourself of this magical experience.”

The statement carried the signatures of all the lead actors, the director of photography, editor, music composer, production designer as well as marketing and distribution managers. It was shared on the official Instagram handle of Rajshri Productions and Parineeti also posted it on her timeline.

