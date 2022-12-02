Anupam Kher celebrates Drishyam 2, Uunchai's success with Ajay Devgn and Tabu: ‘Acchi films chalti hain…’

Actor Anupam Kher shared unseen pictures with Ajay Devgn and Tabu from a party, celebrating the success of their film Drishyam 2. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anupam praised the film and name-dropped his own film Uunchai as well. Anupam said that 'good films work a lot'. (Also Read | Anupam Kher says he 'prayed for everybody’s well-being' at Siddhivinayak Temple amid The Kashmir Files-IFFI row)

In the first photo, Anupam posed with Ajay Devgn as they smiled for the camera at a Mumbai hotel. Anupam wore a white shirt under a blue jacket and black pants. Ajay opted for a black sweater and grey pants. The next photo featured Tabu along with Ajay and Anupam. She wore a black and silver dress for the event. Anupam also shared a few more pictures with the two actors.

Sharing the photos, Anupam captioned the post, "#Drishyam2 ko kaamayaabi ki uunchai tak pahunchne ki bohut bohut badhayi aur shubhkaamnayein. Main unki khushi mein shaamil hua. Mujhe bohut achchha laga! Acchi filmein chalti hai. Bohut chalti hai! Jay ho (Congratulations and best wishes to #Drishyam2 for reaching the height of success. I participated in their happiness. I liked it very much! Good films work well. It work a lot)!" He also added a red heart emoji. Anupam's last film was titled Uunchai.

Uunchai, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, is a story of three friends (Anupam, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani) who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfill the wish of their late friend, played by Danny Denzongpa. The film also stars Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Uunchai earned ₹5.45 crore in nett box office collection in the first two days of its release.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021. It also features actors Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

The film crossed the ₹200-crore mark at the global box office on the 10th day of the film’s release. The suspense thriller movie opened to positive reviews upon its release on November 18.

