Entertainment / Bollywood / Vaani Kapoor shares BTS photo from BellBottom clicked by Akshay Kumar, see here
bollywood

Vaani Kapoor shares BTS photo from BellBottom clicked by Akshay Kumar, see here

BellBottom starred Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi apart from Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles.
ANI | By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Vaani Kapoor featured with Akshay Kumar in BellBottom.

Showcasing photography skills of her BellBottom co-actor Akshay Kumar, actor Vaani Kapoor on Tuesday treated fans with an alluring picture of herself.

Vaani who played the female lead opposite Akshay in the recently released thriller film BellBottom, took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself from the sets of the Ranjit Tiwari directorial film and teased that it was clicked by the Khiladi star, Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the picture she wrote, "Bell Bottom BTS, by one and only @akshaykumar."

The picture seems to be clicked during the poster shoot of the film. Vaani could be seen sitting on a car while sporting a deep neck mustard coloured flare dress paired with red leather high heel boots. Keeping her luscious locks open, she accessorised the ensemble with brown shade glares.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom is a spy thriller. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have produced the project, which also features actors, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

Also read: BellBottom movie review: Akshay Kumar brings an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor impress

BellBottom, that starred Akshay in the role of a R&AW agent, is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani played Akshay's wife in the film.

Speaking of Vaani's upcoming projects, the diva will be next seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

vaani kapoor akshay kumar
