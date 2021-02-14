Valentine’s Day special | Suhasini Mulay: I met my husband at the age of 59 on the internet
We live in the era of speed dating, dating apps, with love supposed to be just a tap away. Old school love seems to have faded. Which is why actor Suhasini Mulay’s love story comes as a breath of fresh air! Deciding to take the plunge at 59, actor Suhasini Mulay broke a lot of societal norms.
“I met my husband on Facebook! I didn’t have an account until then, as I didn’t find social media to be my cup of tea. I have work, no time to answer mails either. A colleagues one said I should open one, usse kaam milta hai. She did it for me, and unfortunately, put my photo on it. I happen to be a known face, so I started getting all kinds of weird emails and responses, which I had not anticipated. It made me cautious of it,” she recalls.
One day, she found a suggestion on her feed, which made her curious. It belonged to a particle physicist, Atul Gurtu. “I had some interest in science, so I got inclined. He was working on an experiment; there was then this whole business about the God particle. I wrote to him, asking if he was working on that; he said yes. The I sent a question and we got talking,” shares the National Film Award winner, adding, “I was busy shooting, and very jarry of going any further with this. He was actually looking for a change in his life; he was a widower. He wrote once saying if he can have my mobile number, I wrote back ‘Good girls don’t give mobile number to strangers’! I checked out his photo, and then the website of his institute, the name and face matched, so he was not bullshi**ing about that!”
Marriage wasn’t on the cards, the 70-year-old asserts, but a mail from Gurtu made her think. “He wrote, ‘You are very happy busy running around, but if you want change, that won’t happen automatically’. I said baat waajib hai. I was already going on 60, but then I thought and said, ‘Kya jaata hai...’ We met, and there was a long conversation. What age does is, it makes it clear in your head what you will negotiate and what you won’t, in a relationship,” the Jodha akhbar (2008) actor adds.
One of her friends, who had also remarried after losing his wife, helped her make up her mind. She was told that if the other person is a rational human being, and if things don’t work out, one can say it.
“You are getting committed because you want to, not because society is pushing you. There is enough pressure from friends, country men, luckily not from my mother, who I wanted him to meet first. We got married within one and a half months of meeting each other on January 16, 2011. It’s been 10 years now,” shares Mulay, who recently came back from a vacation in Hampi with her husband.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Valentine’s Day, meet the hottest 5 ‘supposedly singles’: Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day special | Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal: We help each other be the best version of ourselves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day special | Suhasini Mulay: I met my husband at the age of 59 on the internet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Namit Das: I am not a cynic; I am very big about celebrating Valentine’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka gushes over Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton: 'I can read the menu'
- Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh gushed over Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page together. Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, said that she is allowed to 'read the menu'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates award won by Chhichhore to Sushant Singh Rajput
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday says she has an ‘ex box’ of memories from her past relationships
- Ananya Panday said that she does not believe in getting rid of keepsakes from her past relationships but instead has an 'ex box', in which she has stored things such movie tickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain jet off on romantic Valentine’s Day vacay
- Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain set off on a romantic holiday. While she shared glimpses from the plane and the airport, she has not revealed the destination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals in Unfinished how Hrithik turned real-life hero for her once
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika shames troll for sending her abusive DMs: 'Your family must be so proud'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govinda sends good wishes to Varun and Natasha on their wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrate Kiss Day with a smooch. See photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka, Nick share how her family cheered during 'sombre moment' at wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti on her new song Matlabi Yariyan: 'I hope third time's lucky for me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Twinkle Khanna was locked inside the school with her boyfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox