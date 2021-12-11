Vamika makes cute appearance in Virat Kohli's anniversary post for Anushka, he talks about world being 'against' him

Virat Kohli celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with Anushka Sharma by sharing pictures with the actor and their daughter Vamika. The Indian cricketer also penned a special note for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, Virat takes a selfie with Anushka and Vamika. While the couple pose for the camera, the little one is busy playing with Anushka's face. In the others, the couple is seen cozying up next to a bonfire and hugging each other at what appears to be a tourist spot.

Sharing the pictures, Virat wrote, “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “This day is more special as it's our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin.”

Anushka, too, had shared a bunch of pictures of the couple along with a note for Virat on the occasion. An excerpt of her post read: “Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more here: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 4 years of marriage with unseen goofy pics from dishwashing sessions and more

Virat and Anushka got married in Italy's Lake Como in December 2017. The intimate ceremony was attended by only a few family members and friends. While they've been busy with their careers, Anushka took a break from work in 2018, after the release of Zero, and has been spending time with Virat and their daughter.

Her hiatus got extended after they welcomed their daughter Vamika earlier this year. Although away from the spotlight, Anushka has been busy with her production house.