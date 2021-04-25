Vamika's burp cloth goes from Anushka Sharma's shoulder to Virat Kohli's as happy parents pose for new pic

Cricketer Sanjay Pahal treated fans to a new picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The couple was seen posing with Sanjay in Mumbai. In the picture, Anushka appears prim and proper, wearing a yellow dress and canvas. However, Virat appeared to be the contrary.

The cricketer was seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark-coloured shorts, with a pair of white shoes to complete his look. However, it was the piece of cloth on his shoulder that drew attention. The couple's daughter Vamika's burp cloth rested on Virat's shoulder, hinting that he was wrapping his daddy duties before he posed for the camera. His hair was also messy in the picture.

Back in February, Anushka called the burp cloth her new favourite accessory. She shared a mirror selfie at the time with the cloth resting on her shoulder and said, "Current favourite accesory - Burp cloth."

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika in January this year. The cricketer announced the arrival of their daughter via an Instagram post. Anushka then shared a picture of the couple with their baby to reveal her name. "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full," she said at the time.

Also Read: When Amitabh Bachchan teased Anushka Sharma about Virat Kohli's flying kisses, made her blush

Anushka has been accompanying Virat on his matches. She was seen accompanying the Indian cricket team as they played a series against England. She has also been by his side as he captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. Recently, when he scored a half-century, Virat was seen blowing kisses to Anushka and gesturing about their daughter.