Vardhan Puri disagrees with Salman Khan on OTT censorship: 'Everyone should have the power to choose'

At a recent event, Salman Khan shared that he believed OTT should be checked and content that includes vulgarity, swearing and nudity should be removed. The actor believed that the OTT content should be monitored properly. Actor Vardhan Puri, who is the grandson of veteran actor Amrish Puri, had an opposing view to Salman. He believed that creativity would be hindered through censorship on OTT platforms. The younger actor also felt that adults should be able to choose what they would like to see. (Also read: All the vulgarity, gaali galauj should stop: Salman Khan wants 'clean content' and censorship for OTT)

Actor Vardhan Puri felt that adults should be able to choose what they would like to see on OTT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman, who was recently named as the host of the upcoming Filmfare Awards, felt that having 'clean' content would be safer if young children and teenagers were to watch it. He also believed that the viewership would increase after the films and shows were censored. The actor's next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will be released later this month on the occasion of Eid on April 21. The Hindi film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Vardhan told IndiaToday TV, “I respect everyone’s opinion. I personally would beg to differ. I feel creativity is dead if there is any censorship. I am anti-censorship. I do believe in certification, there can be guidelines put, there can be labels drawn. But as adults, everyone should have the power to choose what they want to watch. I do not stand for any kind of censorship, especially on OTT.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He went on to add, “Certification is fine but cutting portions out, not allowing something to release because of language or nudity or vulgarity makes no sense to me. Regulation is fine, but censorship is not. You have to regulate who is able to watch the content because there are also minors who do consume this kind of content. But, deciding for people what is okay for them to watch is, I think, kind of ridiculous.”

Vardhan made his acting debut opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi in Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Directed by Cherag Ruparel, the romantic thriller had him play a double role. Before his acting debut, Vardhan had worked as an assistant director on the films Daawat-e-Ishq, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON