All the vulgarity, gaali galauj should stop: Salman Khan wants 'clean content' and censorship for OTT

Salman Khan has said that 'clean content' works, adding that he believes there should be censorship on digital platforms. Many big actors have made their debut on OTT with films and shows, but Salman is yet to do so.

Salman's first release after the Covid-19 pandemic had a hybrid-release - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai hit theatres and ZEE5 on pay-per-view model on the same day in 2021.

Speaking at a recent event, Salman said, “I really think there should be censorship on the medium (OTT). All these… vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop. Kids as young as 15 or 16-year-old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi (the cleaner the content, the better it will be. It will also have a better viewership).”

Talking about artistes who ‘do it all’ on screen, Salman added, “You have done it all – love making, kissing and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don’t think that is right for security reasons. We don’t need to do that… Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai (You don’t need to cross the boundary. We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been curbed). Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content.”

Over the past few years, several actors have been lauded for their performances in shows and films that premiered on digital platforms. Some big names of the film industry, including Saif Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee have made their foray in the OTT world. A few stars also took the digital route for their films, when the theatres saw a decline in footfalls since the Covid-19 pandemic.

