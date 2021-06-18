Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal showered with love by their new puppy Joey, see pics

Varun Dhawan revealed the name of his new pet dog in a now-deleted post. The actor shared pictures featuring his wife, designer Natasha Dalal and their dog to reveal that they have named their pet Joey. He has now shared a couple of the pictures on his Instagram Stories.

In the pictures, Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a pink polo shirt while Natasha Dalal was dressed in white. Varun and Natasha were seen posing with the little one in their arms. In one of the photos, Varun attempted to take a picture with the pet but the puppy did not seem to comply. Varun shared the post with the caption, "JOEY 🐶 Puppy power."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal posed with their dog.

Varun Dhawan shared and deleted a post featuring his wife Natasha Dalal and their dog Joey.

The name seems to have been inspired by the popular American sitcom, Friends. One of the characters on the show is named Joey. Actor Ileana D'Cruz had used the catchphrase said by Joey on the show in the comments section. She had written, "Joeyyyy! How you doin’????" Pooja Hegde commented, "Joeyyyy 😍". Adah Sharma commented, "Sooo cutee 😍😍😍😍".

Fans too showered the puppy and the couple with love. "Such a cute name," a fan commented. "This made my day!" added another. "AHHH HELLO JOEY," a third fan wrote.

Earlier this week, Varun shared a video featuring the puppy and said, "FATHERHOOD 🐶Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out." Several fans dropped numerous names while director Zoya Akhtar asked when she could visit the puppy.

Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1. The film, directed by his father David Dhawan, was released on a digital streaming platform last December. The movie also starred Sara Ali Khan. The movie did not receive good reviews from critics. Varun will next appear in Bhediya. The actor has reunited with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon for the horror-comedy movie. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is the latest addition to his horror-comedy universe, consisting of Stree and Roohi.