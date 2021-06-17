Parineeti Chopra shares post from 'beautiful' Austria, Varun Dhawan is all hearts. See pic

Parineeti Chopra has posted a picture from her latest holiday destination, Austria. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a selfie set against a picturesque background. In the photo, she is wearing a black sweatshirt with black sunglasses, and a top bun.

Parineeti Chopra smiled for the camera as she rested her face in her palm. The blue sky, lush forest and greenish-blue water serve as her background. Houses can be seen among the greenery. She captioned her post, "arghhh nature! why so beautiful?" followed by a bunch of emojis.

Reacting to her picture, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "As ....are you . Beautiful...inside n out. TC." Actor Varun Dhawan also dropped a heart emoji. Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra wrote, "My name is shivang. Not nature! @parineetichopra . Also handsome..not beautiful."

Fans also showered their love. One fan wrote, "Most talented STAR of bollywood with Beautiful heart ......." Another wrote, "Mam u looking fabulous." A third said, "Nice gogle and smile."

Before Austria, Parineeti was in Turkey. Recently, she had hosted an Instagram Ask Me Anything session and fans asked her where she has been. Parineeti had replied, "I wanna address this since most people are not able to travel from India. I have been outside the country since March. I am lucky enough to be able to be travel freely in these difficult times. And I am not taking this blessing for granted."

When another fan asked if she loves travelling, Parineeti had said, "I travel a lot but don't put it on social media."

Meanwhile, Parineeti saw the release of three back-to-back films -- The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the pipeline. She will feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film.