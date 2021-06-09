Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra reveals how she went from being Anushka Sharma's PR to her co-star in 3 months
Parineeti Chopra and Anushka Sharma starred together in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra reveals how she went from being Anushka Sharma's PR to her co-star in 3 months

  • Parineeti Chopra was a public relations consultant for Yash Raj Films before she was brought on board as an actor for Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 06:49 PM IST

Actor Parineeti Chopra held an Instagram AMA session on Wednesday and a fan asked her an interesting question about her equation with Anushka Sharma. Parineeti and Anushka worked together on Parineeti's debut movie, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Responding to the question, Parineeti talked about how she earlier used to work as Anushka's public relations manager before starring with her in the movie. "I went from handling her interviews for Band Baaja Baarat to becoming her co-star in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl within 3 months. So cool na? Have always looked up to her since that time @anushkasharma," Parineeti wrote.

Parineeti's response during her chat with fans on Instagram.
Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl also starred Ranveer Singh, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma. Ranveer played a con artist who duped three women of their money under pretense of being in love with them. The women then come together to seek revenge and hire Anushka's character to make Ricky fall in love with her and break his heart.

Parineeti used to work for Yash Raj Films before she got her big break as an actor. Her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra was the one who introduced Parineeti to the marketing department of the film studios. The director Maneesh Sharma decided to give her a three-film deal with YRF and Parineeti was brought onboard Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gorges on '8 rotis' at dinner with Gurinder Chadha, calls herself 'homesick desi'

In 2011, Priyanka had told the media about Parineeti joining the film industry. "She works with YRF's marketing department. In fact, she worked as PR for my film (Pyar Impossible) with YRF," said Priyanka.

Anushka's last release was 2018's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film did not perform well at the box office and Anushka has not announced her next film since. She did, however, co-produce two successful projects--Bulbbul and Pataal Lok.

parineeti chopra priyanka chopra anushka sharma + 1 more

Story Saved
