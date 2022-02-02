Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor, excitedly whoop afterwards. Watch
bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari burn the dance floor, excitedly whoop afterwards. Watch

Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari danced together in a behind-the-scenes video from an ad shoot. Fans showered love on the pair. Watch the clip here.
Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari shot for an ad together.
Published on Feb 02, 2022 04:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari from an ad shoot was shared online by fan clubs. The two danced together as a choreographer gave them instructions off-camera. In the end, he whooped in delight and she clapped.

Palak, who is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, wore a red sequined bodycon dress. Varun, meanwhile, wore a varsity jacket over a blue T-shirt and black pants.

Fans were curious to know what project Varun and Palak were shooting for. Many also showered them with compliments in the comments section of one of the posts. “Palak is completely super, heroine material,” one wrote, while another called her ‘perfect for Varun’. “They are looking so good, they will make a good pair in a movie or web series,” a third said.

RELATED STORIES

Varun’s upcoming projects include Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He will also star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis, a film on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal.

Palak recently appeared in her debut music video, Bijlee Bijlee, alongside Harrdy Sandhu. She is set to foray into films with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, a horror-thriller which is said to be based on the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Mallika Sherawat and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles.

Also see: Palak Tiwari leaves restaurant with Ibrahim Ali Khan, hides her face; fan jokes she is scared of Shweta Tiwari. Watch

Earlier, director Vishal Mishra said that she aced the mahurat shot and left him impressed. “It has only been a day but Palak has already left us impressed. She is the heart and soul of our film and she is extremely hardworking and sincere. We will be shooting in Pune for a while and will then continue with the second schedule in Mumbai,” he said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
varun dhawan palak tiwari
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP