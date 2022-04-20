Varun Dhawan asked to share wishes for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, actor plugs his own film. Watch

Varun Dhawan is currently working on his next, Bawaal. The actor did not attend his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt's wedding reception after she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor last week. However, on being spotted by the paparazzi on Tuesday, Varun was asked to share his good wishes for the newlyweds. In his reply, Varun plugged his own upcoming film as a message for the couple. Also read: Alia Bhatt makes first post-wedding appearance as she resumes work, spotted at airport. See pics

A paparazzo account shared a video of Varun all set to get into his car. When the paparazzo asked him to share a message for his ‘best friend’ Alia, the actor simply said, "Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The upcoming film stars Varun and also marks the acting comeback of Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor. Alia and Varun have worked together in Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Varun Sood. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 24 this year. The film was shot during the coronavirus pandemic in Chandigarh and other locations. During the filming, both Varun and Neetu had tested positive for Covid-19. The shoot was stopped mid-way for them to recover from the virus.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir's home in Bandra. Only close family members and friends were a part of the two-day wedding celebrations. The ceremonies were followed by a bling-theme reception party which also had Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor among the guests.

Sharing a few details about the mehedi ceremony, Alia had posted a note on Instagram along with some pictures from the ceremony. She had written, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!”

