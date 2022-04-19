Alia Bhatt makes first post-wedding appearance as she resumes work, spotted at airport. See pics

Days after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has resumed work and was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Tuesday. The new bride was seen in a baby pink suit, carrying a colourful handbag and with her hair in soft curls. Alia was spotted sans makeup or the customary chooda. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's combined net worth is ₹800 crore and she has a larger share than him

As the paparazzi spotted Alia at the airport, the actor waved to them, showing off her henna-decorated hands as well as the big diamond on her finger. Designer Manish Malhotra was also seen at the Kalina airport around the same time.

Alia Bhatt post her wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra at Kalina airport. (Varinder Chawla)

After Alia and Ranbir's wedding, Pandit Rajesh Sharma told Hindustan Times that Alia did not take part in the chooda ceremony due to her shooting commitments and also had a low-key kaleera ceremony. He said, “Alia’s mama (maternal uncle) was not able to come so we only made her wear one kaleera. We cannot do a Punjabi wedding without kaleera.”

Soon after the reception party on Saturday, Ranbir was spotted at the T-Series office on Sunday morning. His mother Neetu Kapoor also returned to the sets of Hunarbaaz for the grand finale episode. She even performed to Alia's songs on the show and revealed that she wants Alia to have her say in the Kapoor family.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on screen for the first time this year in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film, which is being reportedly made on a ₹300 crore budget, is among the biggest Hindi films ever made. The film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, will release on September 9.

Alia will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in spy thriller Heart Of Stone. The film will release on Netflix. Talking about the film, Alia had told News18 in an interview, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant."

