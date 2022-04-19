Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's combined net worth is 800 crore and she has a larger share than him

Bollywood's newest power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor aren't just among the most well-regarded actors of their time but also among the most successful. Their box office successes and popularity with the fans have turned them into brands themselves. Both the actors are worth hundreds of crores of rupees individually through their films, brand endorsements, and investments. However, even as they share a combined net worth of around over ₹700 crore, it is Alia, who is the richer of the two. Here is a breakdown of their earnings and net worth. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's jiju shares unseen pics, wants him to have ‘lots of babies’

Alia's net worth was valued at ₹517 crore in 2021. In comparison, Ranbir's net worth, according to Duff and Phelps, was ₹203 crore last year. As per industry sources, since then, both of them have seen an upswing in their earnings, taking their combined net worth to ₹720 crore.

Industry sources say Alia currently charges between ₹15-18 crore for a project. Financial consultancy firm Duff and Phelps had valued her as the sixth most valuable celebrity in India in 2021, ahead of names like Salman Khan. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, her appeal is that she connects with the youth of the country. This popularity means brands like Kwality Walls Cornetto, Lay’s, Frooti, Duroflex, Manyavar, Cadbury and Flipkart have signed her as their brand ambassador. She is said to charge around ₹2 crores per day for an endorsement shoot.

Alia Bhatt owns a bungalow worth ₹32 crore in Bandra. In addition, the office space for her new production company Eternal Sunshine Productions reportedly costs ₹2 crore. She also has a house in London. In her fleet of cars are expensive models like Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (said to cost around ₹2 crore) and a BMW 7 series (over ₹1.76 crore).

While Ranbir charges ₹50 crore per film--almost three times as much as Alia--his selective work means he rakes in a lesser amount than his wife. His last release was Sanju, almost four years ago. Even though Ranbir isn't on social media, brand do prefer him, given his sizable fan base. He endorses several big brands like OPPO, Tata AIG, Coca-Cola, and Oreo. He reportedly charges around ₹6 crore for the brand shoots.

Ranbir's Pali Hill house Vastu, where the couple got married, is worth ₹35 crore. He is also an investor in the music streaming service Saavn. Like his wife, he also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. His other cars incude a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (around ₹2.5 crore) and an Audi R8 (around ₹2.3 crore).

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta argues that even though Alia’s net worth is more than Ranbir's but in terms of popularity, they stand equal. He reasons, “Alia has done more films therefore she has more success to her credit. But Ranbir is no less a superstar. They are young and have everything going for them. They are in demand, doing top films. Brahmastra is one of the costliest films to be ever made in Bollywood.”

The couple will be seen together on screen for the first time this year in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film, which is being reportedly made on a ₹300 crore budget, is among the biggest Hindi films ever made. The film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, will release on September 9.