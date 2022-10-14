Varun Dhawan breaks wife Natasha Dalal's Karwa Chauth fast by feeding her sweets, Karisma Kapoor reacts. See post

Actor Varun Dhawan broke the fast of his wife Natasha Dalal on Karwa Chauth by feeding her sweets. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared pictures from the celebrations on Thursday. For the occasion, Varun wore an orange outfit while Natasha Dalal opted for a pink ethnic dress. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan imitates Sara Ali Khan's signature style to announce her upcoming film)

In the first picture, Varun and Natasha posed next to each other as they smiled at the camera. Natasha smiled as Varun fed her a sweet in the next photo as they held each other. The actor captioned the post, "Happy #karvachauth (infinity and red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Karisma Kapoor and Zaheer Iqbal posted red heart, hug, and sparkles emojis.

Natasha and Varun celebrated the occasion with actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor at their Mumbai residence. Sharing pictures also featuring Natasha on Instagram, Sunita wrote a note. "I've always believed that festivals are about belief, faith and tradition. Karwa Chauth isn't just a day of fasting for your husband's long life, it's also a day for women to come together to celebrate each other. So wherever you are, and whatever your belief and faith might be, I hope you have a day filled with love, warmth and celebrations!"

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24 in 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will see Varun in the horror comedy Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik, along with Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. The film was shot mostly in Arunachal Pradesh.

The official trailer is scheduled to launch on October 19. The teaser, unveiled recently showed the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh but does not reveal the look or faces of any of the major characters. The brief video also shows a hunt in action as the wolf chases a man through the forest.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun will be also seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Varun was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, which was a box-office hit. The film released in June this year and also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil in significant roles.

