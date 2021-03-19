Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan can sprint like a pro, watch him race a friend in new video from Arunachal Pradesh
Varun Dhawan can sprint like a pro, watch him race a friend in new video from Arunachal Pradesh

Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, posted a video in which he was seen running uphill with a colleague and eventually beat him. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Varun Dhawan is shooting for his film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.

Actor Varun Dhawan is away in Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot of his upcoming film, Bhediya. On Friday, he posted a video of a sprint competition with fitness enthusiast and Animal Flow expert Devrath Vijay.

Sharing it, Varun wrote: "Back to running @ninja.dev." The video shows Varun and Devrath running uphill. Both put in their best but in the end Varun paces ahead. Commenting on the post was Bhumi Pednekar who dropped a bunch of emojis while wrestler Ritu Phogat wrote: "What a speed".

Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm

Priyanka gave Parineeti tips on how to get right look for Saina

Hrithik Roshan shares acting mantra, asks if his expression is fake or real

Fresh Covid wave grips Bollywood: What’s the way forward?

Varun has been based in Arunachal for a while and earlier this month, he posted a cute picture and video with a baby and wrote: "Babies of #ArunachalPradesh. Thiagi kambo is his name." In the video clip, Varun played with the little baby and sayed 'he is so cute'." On March 3, while boarding the flight to Arunachal for the film's shoot, he had posted a funny video of himself howling like a wolf.

Among those who were amused by the video were Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing during interview with Oprah. Watch new promo

Bhediya is a horror-comedy drama and will mark Varun and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale.

Bhediya will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree. Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the story has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for Bala, Made In China, Wrong Side Raju.

(With ANI inputs)

