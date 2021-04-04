Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan channels Main Tera Hero attitude to vent against Covid-19, Ekta Kapoor reacts
Varun Dhawan channels Main Tera Hero attitude to vent against Covid-19, Ekta Kapoor reacts

Marking seven years of Main Tera Hero's release, Varun Dhawan shared a clip from the movie, and vented against Covid-19.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Varun Dhawan in a still from Main Tera Hero.

Varun Dhawan channelled his character from Main Tera Hero, to vent against the Covid-19 virus. On Sunday, on the film's seventh anniversary, Varun took to Instagram and shared a scene. In the clip, Varun delivered a popular line from the film.

"Main dikhta hoon sweet innocent swami type ka na lekin hoon bahut bade h*****i type ka," Varun's character says. He shared the video and wrote, "Corona virus talking to us." Actor Zoa Morani dropped a few laughing emojis in the comments section, whereas Ekta Kapoor said, "❤️Seenu." Many fans dropped laughing, fire and heart emojis.

Varun also shared videos and photos from the movie, remembering the good times on set. He also penned a long note, thanking everyone involved in the making of the film. "7 years ago I was nervous as hell before the release of this film. I remember my numerous phone calls with @ektarkapoor who would give me a pep talk everyday. I had great co actors like @ileana_official and @nargisfakhri making me feel like a hero and an amazing cast @sufisoul @anupampkher @rajpalofficial #saurabshukla #manojpawa helping me grow. Was such an honour to be directed my father david dhawan in my 2nd film," he said.

"Above all audience ka pyaaar was the biggest boost a newcomer like me needed. My brother Rohit @milapzaveri and @tusharhiranandani always pushing me. Great team great memories and great music by @thesajidwajid. Also my friend from Paris @kunalrawalofficial did some great work with cloth," he added, sharing a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets.

Replying to the post, Ekta said, "i miss my 2 am calls which looked v shady to other ppl in my life 😂😂😂just discussing how our film will do /open ! Since it was just ur second ! No actor is as obsessed as me I thought ...till I met uuuu."

Also Read: Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, wife Sunita confirms

Varun, who went on to appear in hit movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 and Sui Dhaaga, was last seen in Coolie No1, which released online. The movie was not received well by critics. Varun is currently filming for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya, the newest entry in the Stree and Roohi horror-comedy universe.

