IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, wife Sunita confirms
Govinda has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Govinda has tested positive for the coronavirus.
bollywood

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, wife Sunita confirms

Govinda has tested positive for Covid-19. He is the latest actor from Bollywood to test positive for the disease.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:01 PM IST

Actor Govinda has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday. The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following necessary protocol.

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI. Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy Rangeela Raja.

Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for Covid-19.

Akshay wrote in his message to his fans, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Ritwik said, "I have tested covid positive this morning. I have isolated myself and am under home quarantine. Hoping to be up and about soon."

Govinda is the latest actor to test positive for the disease. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan were tested positive.

Maharashtra has been battling a strong second wave of coronavirus infections. The state, on Saturday, reported 49,447 fresh cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656, the state health department said.

Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
govinda covid 19 news

Related Stories

Actor Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19
entertainment

‘Back in action soon’: Actor Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 11:54 AM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Akshay Kumar have all tested positive for Covid-19.
Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Akshay Kumar have all tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

From Akshay to Alia; Bollywood stars affected by Covid-19's second wave

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • The second wave of the coronavirus has affected several Bollywood actors, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and others. Here's a rundown of how Covid-19 infiltrated the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP