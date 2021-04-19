Varun Dhawan dances to Badri Ki Dulhania on the sets of Bhediya, team wraps filming in Ziro

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been filming for Bhediya in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. Over the past few weeks, videos and photos from the sets have been circulating online. A recent video from Ziro has surfaced online and it shows Varun dancing to the tunes of Badri Ki Dulhania.

In another video, Varun was seen opening up about his experience of working in the state. He said, "I can say this without even thinking, this has been my best experience of shooting in the country." He also praised the people of the state.

On Monday, Varun and Kriti shared photos to announce the wrap of their movie's filming. Varun shared a couple of pictures with Kriti on Instagram and said, "Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both."

Kriti also shared the pictures and said, "And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn .. Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro!"

Also Read: Prachi Desai says she was replaced for refusing to do 'sexy, raunchy' scenes, was told she's 'not hot enough'

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. Bhediya is the third movie in Vijan's horror-comedy franchise, following Stree and Roohi. The movie marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. They were also seen together in the song Aira Gaira from the movie Kalank.

Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the pipeline.