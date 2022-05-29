Varun Dhawan dances to JugJuggJeyo's The Punjaabban song with David Dhawan; fans say, David sir did it better'. Watch

Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan came together to perform the hook step of The Punjaabban song from Varun's upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. The dance number, which showed Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor matching their steps, was released on Saturday. Varun has been sharing videos of fans recreating the song on his Instagram account since then. Also Read| JugJugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor groove to dhol beats

The actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a video where he performed the hook step, which he called ‘famstep,’ with his dad, filmmaker David Dhawan. The video started with Varun dancing to the song when he is pushed aside by his father. Both of them then perform the step together. The video ends with Varun hugging his father.

Varun captioned it, “Enjoyed doing the #famstep with My dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo.” He also challenged some of his friends from the film industry to perform the step, tagging Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Avneet Kaur, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif, among others.

Fans and celebrities showered love on the video. Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani commented red heart emojis. Esha Gupta wrote, “So cute.” Jackky Bhagnani commented, “Waaaaahhhhhh,” and Sophie Choudry wrote, “Cutestttt,” adding red heart emojis.

A fan requested Varun to make a video that features his entire family. Another commented, “Both are fire.” A fan wrote, “Sorry Varun but David sir did it better than you.”

The Punjaabban Song, a remake of the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban, is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, with music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

