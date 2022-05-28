JugJugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor groove to dhol beats

The makers of JugJugg Jeeyo released the first song from the film on Saturday. The dance number, titled The Punjaabban Song, features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor doing Bhangra on the dhol beats. The song is a remix of the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban. Also Read| Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani sing and shake a leg with fans while promoting JugJugg Jeeyo in Delhi. Watch

The music video of the song begins with Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul dancing with Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli dancing with Anil Kapoor. Anil and Neetu also dance together, before the entire group performs the hook step together. Varun and Kiara are also seen giving solo performances in the song.

The song is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy, with music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. The makers gave credit to the original Nach Punjaban song by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq from his album of the same name.

The song had generated controversy after it was featured in the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo released last week. Abrar Ul Haq had accused the makers of the film of copying his song without due permission. He had tweeted, “I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

Music label T-Series later dismissed the claims and wrote in a tweet, "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies." They added that all due credits will be provided across all platforms when the song is released.

JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The family entertainer is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

