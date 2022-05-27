Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani sing and shake a leg with fans while promoting JugJugg Jeeyo in Delhi. Watch

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are all set with their upcoming family-entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. On Friday, the actors reached Delhi for the film promotions. Varun and Kiara were in Delhi to launch Nach Punjaban, a new song from the film. Now a video of Kiara and Varun dancing with their fans from the event in the national capital has surfaced on the internet. (Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo: T-Series refutes Pakistani singer's claims over Nach Punjaban song, says 'legally acquired rights')

Shared by a fan account, the video features Varun and Kiara dancing their hearts out to the song Nach Punjaban from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the video, they are seen surrounded by fans, who also join them and keep capturing the moment on their mobile phones. The two actors also lip-sync to the song as fans cheer behind them.

Kiara and Varun have also shared a glimpse of their promotional look on social media as they reached Delhi. While Kiara wore a blue halter top with printed pants. She finished off her look with a flowy jacket. Varun, on the other, looked casual in a blue tank top and denim pants. He also added an embroidered jacket on top and elevated the look with sunglasses and classy sneakers. Their post read, “Delhibaby #JugJuggJeeyo."

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli, besides Varun and Kiara.

Previously, the film made news after Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq accused Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions of copying his song Nach Punjaban without permission. Reacting to this, music label T-series said that they 'legally acquired rights' to adapt the song. “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies,” T-series shared in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON