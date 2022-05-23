JugJugg Jeeyo: T-Series refutes Pakistani singer's claims over Nach Punjaban song, says 'legally acquired rights'

A day after Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq said that filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions copied his song Nach Punjaban without permission for their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, music label T-Series has dismissed the claims. Taking to Twitter on Monday, T-Series wrote, "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies." They also shared the YouTube link of the track. (Also Read | Pakistanis are furious as Abrar ul Haq claims Karan Johar 'copied' his song in JugJugg Jeeyo: 'Khud ke gaane laao')

Their full statement read, "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film JugJugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions."

It added, "All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents."

T-Series issued a statement.

The trailer of the film featured a recreated version of the popular 2002 track by Abrar. After the trailer launch on Sunday, the musician took to Twitter and wrote, "I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar."

He also wrote, "Song Nach Punjaban has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.#NachPunjaban." After the trailer launch on Sunday, the musician wrote on Twitter.

In a Twitter post on Sunday evening, Moviebox Records Label also refuted Abrar's claims and said, "Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film JugJugg Jeeyo by @TSeries. @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by @AbrarUlHaqPK earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable". Moviebox Records Label also refuted Abrar's claims.

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24. The film feature Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

