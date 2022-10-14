Varun Dhawan ditches luxury car, takes autorickshaw to tour Mumbai streets. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and shared a video as he enjoyed an auto ride on Friday. He ditched his luxury car and toured the streets of Mumbai via an autorickshaw. He shared the video of his auto ride on Instagram Stories. He was dressed up in comfy clothes. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan ditches luxury car and takes Alto after gym class, leaves fans surprised. Watch video)

In the video, Varun is seen moving his head out of the autorickshaw to feel the breeze. Then, he looked back to the vehicles on the road and moved his head inside the vehicle and smiled. He captured his auto ride himself and looked satisfied and happy after experiencing a relaxing auto ride. He wore a grey T-shirt with blue shorts. He even wore dark sunglasses. He used Bam Bam Bambai song by Amit Kumar on his clip.

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut with Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra in 2012. He has starred in several films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Judwaa 2 among others.

He got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The ceremony was a close-knit affair with very few guests because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He celebrated Karwa Chauth with his wife on Thursday. He took to his Instagram account and shared pictures where he broke the fast of Natasha by feeding her sweets on the occasion and wrote, "Happy #karvachauth (infinity and red heart emojis)."

He was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil in prominent roles. He has Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik and Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

