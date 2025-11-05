Varun Dhawan gives intense and fierce expression in his first look from Border 2, fans say: ‘What an introduction’

The first look of actor Varun Dhawan from his upcoming film Border 2 was unveiled was Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, T-series Films shared the poster in which Varun was seen in a soldier's uniform. Varun Dhawan-starrer Border 2 will release in January 2026.

Varun Dhawan first look from Border 2

The poster showed Varun giving an intense expression as a soldier fighting on the battlefield. With a gun in hand, he was seen charging towards the enemies as he had an angry look on his face. It was shared with the caption, "Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar (Border is his duty and India his love)! #Border2 releasing on 23rd January, 2026."

Fans love Varun in Border 2

Reacting to the post, a fan said, " ₹1000 cr loading, super blockbuster. Can’t wait to watch this." A person wrote, "Wow! What a poster! What an introduction." A comment read, "This is going to be great. He looks amazing." An Instagram user said, "Fierce expression. He will do well in Border 2."

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 will also star Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa. The production of the film is by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

The project is a follow-up to the 1997 film Border, which featured Sunny alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. The war epic was helmed by J P Dutta and emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997 in India. Border earned over ₹600 million at the worldwide box office and chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Speaking about the sequel to the film, Bhushan Kumar had earlier, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Border is more than a film, it's an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend."