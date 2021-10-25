Varun Dhawan joins Natasha Dalal for her first Karwa Chauth, Kartik Aaryan calls him ‘Aadarsh Pati’

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Sunday. Late evening, Varun shared pictures from the celebrations at home as Natasha did puja of the moon.

Sharing few pictures of them together on Instagram, Varun wrote, “MOON please. Happy #karwachauth to everyone.”

The actor wore a peach kurta over denims while Natasha decked up in a lavender salwar suit. A picture shows her doing the puja and seeing Varun through a sieve. Another shows them posing for the camera with the moon in the background.

The post received more than 1.4 million likes within a few hours. Varun's friends couldn't stop praising the couple. Kartik Aaryan commented, “Awww Aadarsh Pati.” A friend wrote, “It looks like a fairy tale setting!”

Natasha had fueled rumours of their wedding when she had attended the Karwa Chauth celebrations with Varun's mother Laali, last year.

Varun and Natasha had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug on January 24. Only close family members and friends had attended the wedding. Opening up on why he opted for a low key wedding, Varun had told Hindustan Times, "That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that."

Varun was busy shooting until the wedding celebrations began. He has finished shooting for Bhediaya as well as Jug Jugg Jeeo and had said juggling work with his personal life isn't a problem for him. “It’s fine, and it’s exactly the same. I’m not having any issues right now because I’ve too much time like most people do,” he had said.

Natasha and Varun are childhood sweethearts and dated for several years before taking the big leap. Varun is the sun of filmmaker David Dhawan.