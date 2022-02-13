Varun Dhawan jumps from a tree into the pool, Arjun Kapoor mocks him ‘This pool didn’t need u to swim’. Watch

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his next, titled Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The actor has shared a video from his pool session in free time, shot by director Amar Kaushik and edited by Kriti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows Varun diving into the pool from a tree, going underwater and then emerging from the water in style, as the song Samundar Mein Naha Ke plays in the background. "Samundar mein nahake (wave icon) Directed by @amarkaushik. Edited by @kritisanon," he captioned the video on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who shares a great bonding with Varun, commented to the video, "This pool didn’t need u to swim..." Varun replied to him in the same vein, saying, "This comment section didn't need your comment."

His fans however, loved the video. A fan called him "Aquaman" while another teased him, “Namkeen ho gaye ho (Have you become salty)?” One more fan commented, “Aaj to pakka pani garam (today the water is definitely warm).” A fan reacted to the video, “Aaramse (take it easy).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun plays a half-man and half-wolf in Bhediya. He featured in a ferocious avatar in the film’s first poster, which was revealed last year.

Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. The producers have roped in Hollywood's premier effects studio Mr X for special effects in the film.

Talking about Bhediya, Amar Kaushik said, "Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It's not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible."

Also read: Varun Dhawan opens up on 'fatherhood', says he hasn't been able to 'name my boy'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of the film has been written by National Award Winner Niren Bhatt, who also wrote scripts for Bala and Made In China. Bhediya will hit theatres on November 25, 2022.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON