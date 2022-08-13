Varun Dhawan meets Team India at Mumbai airport, says Shikhar Dhawan asked him few riddles. See pics

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal recently met members of the Indian cricket team as they geared up to leave for Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series against the host nation. The actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures and his excitement on meeting them. Also read: Varun Dhawan shares chips packet already featuring his Bawaal look

Sharing a group picture with Team India and another with Shikhar Dhawan on Twitter, Varun wrote, "At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blue. About their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles."

The group picture shows Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal posing with the team including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill.

Sharing a solo picture with Shikhar with whom he shares his surname, Varun wrote on Instagram, "Dhawans #theones."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha with Team India.

Shikhar Dhawan and Varun Dhawan pose for the camera.

Varun and Natasha were spotted at the Mumbai airport early Saturday. The couple seem to have met Team India in the waiting lounge before leaving for a vacation. While Varun was in blue casuals, Natasha was in white.

Varun was shooting for his upcoming film Bawaal abroad before he returned home last week after 45 days. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor opposite Varun. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal had its last shooting schedule in Poland. It will release in theatres on April 7 next year. The story of Bawaal is penned by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

He recently also had a get-together with his JugJugg Jeeyo team at producer Karan Johar's residence. Varun was joined by his co-stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli at the do.

Apart from Bawaal, Varun will also star in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Bhediya. He stars opposite Kriti Sanon in the film.

