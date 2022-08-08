Varun Dhawan shares chips packet already featuring his Bawaal look: 'This is crazy'

Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Bawaal. On Monday, the actor shared a picture of a chips packet, which was inspired from his upcoming film Bawaal. The film is slated to release in April 2023. Also Read: At ₹2.5 crore per day cost, Bawaal is Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's most expensive movie

Sharing the picture of the chips wrapper, Varun wrote, “This is crazy.” The wrapper had a photo of Varun's first look from the film.

Varun Dhawan shares a picture of a chips' wrapper

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is said to be a love story. It went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It also stars actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Bawaal has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. The action directors and stuntmen for the film have been hired from Germany. The film's crew includes more than 700 people. Bawaal is Varun's costliest film till date. Last month, a source revealed, “The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule."

Varun is film director David Dhawan's son. He made his film debut with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year in 2012. The film also marked the debut of actors Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

In 2021, Varun unveiled the poster of his other upcoming film, Bhediya, on social media. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. In the film, Varun and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead roles, while actors Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini will be reprising their roles from Roohi and Stree, respectively. The film is slated to release on November 25.

