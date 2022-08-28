Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora and others arrive for Kunal Rawal’s wedding ceremony

Celebrity designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding day is here. Varun Dhawan, who is close to Kunal, has arrived at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai with his wife Natasha Dalal. The actor’ brother, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan was also snapped reaching with his wife Jaanvi Dhawan. Also read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor turn ladkewale for friend Kunal Rawal at his mehendi

All the wedding guests appeared to be following an all-white theme for the D-day. While Varun wore a white kurta with matching pants and a dupatta, Natasha, who is friends with the bride-to-be, came dressed in an ivory sharara. Keeping with the dress code, Rohit Dhawan wore an orange kurta with white pants while he held a white blazer may be for later. His wife, Jaanvi opted for a beige ruffled saree.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor posed for the media stationed outside the location. She donned a white traditional outfit. Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor among others are also expected to join them soon. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is among the baratis.

Antara Marwah's Instagram Stories.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor at the wedding.

On Saturday, Kunal and Arpita hosted their mehendi ceremony in the city. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Antara Marwah and Mira Rajput were part of the pre-wedding ceremony. Kunal and Arpita dated for almost 10 years before tying the knot on Sunday. their wedding is only being attended by their family members and close friends from the industry. A source close to the couple shared with Hindustan Times earlier, “Only 60 people are invited to the wedding. It’s going to be a close family affair.”

On Friday, Kunal and Arpita hosted a pre-wedding party in Mumbai. It was attended by several popular personalities from the industry, such as Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.

