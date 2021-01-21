Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot at this resort in Alibaug, see pics of their wedding venue

Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24 in Mumbai. It will be the next big Bollywood wedding, and as per various reports, the wedding venue is in Alibaug.

The buzz around Varun's wedding has been on for a while now. However, the same was only confirmed recently when his uncle Anil spoke about it.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple will marry at a beach resort in Alibaug named The Mansion House. Reportedly, the toss was between Tropicana Resort & Spa and The Mansion House but, it appears, the couple went with the latter.

As per the report, the two families will leave for the venue on January 22. However, on Thursday, a chunni ceremony is scheduled to be held at Natasha's home. It is a Punjabi wedding ritual where the groom's family visits the bride's home and gifts her the wedding outfit, bridal chunni and, later, the elders bless her.

Speaking to Spotboye, Varun's uncle Anil had confirmed the wedding date: "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it."

Varun and Natasha have known each other since Class 6 but began dating each other much later. Speaking on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, he had said that he ‘felt like (he) fell in love with her’ when he saw her for the first time in school. He pursued her later and got rejected several times as well.

On the work front, Varun was seen in his father David Dhawan's reboot of 1995 hit Coolie No 1. Varun was paired with Sara Ali Khan. The original had starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead. Towards the end of last year, Varun had been busy shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He will be paired with Kiara Advani in the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

