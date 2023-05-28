Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi present twisted version of K3G song Shava Shava at IIFA, internet asks ‘Who approved it?’

Varun Dhawan was one of the performers at the IIFA Awards held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The actor danced to a mashup of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham song Shava Shava and his song Garmi from the film Street Dancer 3D. During his dance act, he was also joined by his Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi and the two went on to do a different version of her hook step from the song. Those on Reddit however had mixed reactions to the peculiar performance. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal dance to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai song Ek Pal Ka Jeena at IIFA 2023. Watch

Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan during their IIFA performance in Abu Dhabi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of Varun's IIFA performance was shared on Reddit on Sunday. It shows him touching the hands of some background dancers and moving back in shock as if he felt the current in their hands. He goes on to dance to ‘Say Garmi Garmi’ made on the tunes of Shava Shava. He also gives his own twist to Amitabh Bachchan's popular Shava Shava step. Soon after, Nora Fatehi arrives on stage to the tune of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and wipes Varun's forehead amid too much ‘garmi (heat)’. He lifts her in her arms and says the line “Arrey yar koi AC chala do yar (someone go and switch on the AC)” from the Garmi song. The two go on to dance to ‘Say Garmi Garmi’ yet again but this time Nora moves backwards while doing her hook step on the floor as Varun comes towards her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some found it funny

Some found the act amusing, with one writing, “I’m really thankful to them for giving us this.” “This is hilarious,” wrote another. A person also said, “They are trying to get audience back to watching their performances … so they’re trying to push it I guess.”

Many called it cringeworthy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But many found it cringeworthy and showed total disappointment to the same on Reddit. A person asked, “Both of them are great dancers….and they went with this?” Another asked, “Who the hell thought this was a good idea? Who approved it? How did it pass all those stages of quality control and manage to reach the stage and now, our eyes? I need to speak to the manager. A manager. Anyone!!!” One of some similar comments also read: “When did Bollywood become so cringe, genuinely asking?”

Varun's upcoming projects

Street Dancer 3D released in 2020 and also starred Shraddha Kapoor. Varun was last seen in the film, Bhediya, alongside Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He is currently shooting for the Indian version of the web series, Citadel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON