Varun Dhawan receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, thanks the 'wonderful doctors'. See here

Varun Dhawan shared pictures of him getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at a Mumbai hospital. See them here.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Varun Dhawan at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday.

Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday said that he has taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. 

The 34-year-old actor received the vaccine jab at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital here.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared pictures from the vaccination centre, in which the actor, dressed in pink polo shirt and beige cargos, is seen receiving the vaccine from a healthcare worker.

"#Vaccinated thank you to the wonderful doctors. Don't be a prick go get the prick," Varun captioned the photos. 

In December 2020, the actor was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus alongside his Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta while they shooting for the film in Chandigarh.

All the actors and the director recovered after few weeks.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 9,798 new Covid-19 cases, taking its case tally to 59,54,508, while with 198 fatalities the death toll went up to 1,16,674, the state health department said.

