Varun Dhawan reveals getting bothered when Karan Johar signed Ranveer Singh for his film: Am I slipping?

Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that it bothers him when film director Karan Johar signs other actors and not him. Varun and actor Anil Kapoor recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 11. During the show, Karan asked Varun, "I've mentored you. We have such a close association. But when I say sign Ranveer Singh in a film does that bother you on any level?" (Also Read | Karan Johar says he was in relationship but broke up as Varun Dhawan grills him on Koffee With Karan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun replied, "It definitely makes me think that s*** am I slipping, have I not done something? Have I not had that body of work for Karan not to again come to me with a film? Because I have worked with some great directors. I have worked with Sriram (Raghavan), I have worked with Shoojit (Sircar) sir, I'm working with Nitesh (Tiwari) sir. So I am seeing all these really big probably national award-winning directors take me in their films. As a director, purely as a director, I am like why isn't Karan not feeling that I can do these parts? Why is he not feeling that I'll just go, give it my all?"

He also said, "I would get that scale and that full Karan Johar presentation. Because I have been a big fan of Karan as a director. So ya I do feel that to a point. It's not about Ranveer, I would feel it whether it's Ranbir (Kapoor), Ranveer, or whether it's any new actor for that matter. But I take it in a way that, ‘Am I not doing enough? Do I need to prove more, do I need to give that one more performance which is gonna make everyone stand up and wake up?’"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Karan asked why he never told him this or spoke his heart out, Varun replied, "I don't think I should ask for work. No, for me profession is profession. I can never force anyone that I am close to, to take me in a film. I can say, 'I want to work with you sir because I admire you as a maker. Please take me, I will do anything and everything that needs to be done. I'll prep, I'll do everything, I'll work super hard, I'll give you my 5000%'. And then it's up to the person. I don't believe in doing that emotional thing to get a film." The new episode of Koffee With Karan 7 streamed at 12 AM on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, Varun has featured in only one film directed by Karan, his debut film Student of the Year (2012). The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal. The romantic comedy-drama has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Gauri Khan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON