Karan Johar says he was in relationship but broke up as Varun Dhawan grills him on Koffee With Karan

Filmmaker and Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar tried his best to get his latest guests on the show--Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor--to speak about sex, relationships and infidelity but ended up revealing secrets of his own. When he pressed Varun a bit too much about the ‘many’ girls he dated before marrying Natasha Dalal, Varun turned the tables on him. (Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor was insecure about Jackie Shroff)

Speaking to Varun, Karan said, “You were on and off in your relationship dynamic with Natasha before (wedding). You've been a boy about town… You've had a fair amount of interactions with many other girls before you kind of decided to cement your relationship and get married.” He added how Varun's latest movie Jugg JuggJeeyo focuses on infidelity when Varun mentioned how Karan seems too interested in the topic and even made a film about it.

“Does this mean that you know a lot of people who are cheating in the marriages,” Varun asked Karan, who replied, “Yes.” Varun asked who they are but Karan refused to give out names. Varun then asked Karan if he's cheating on his partner. “I have to be in a relationship to cheat. You know I am not and you know I broke up,” Karan said. “You wanted that out of me? You know I broke up and you were very supportive of me in that relationship. Thank you very much," he added.

Karan has always been very secretive about his dating life and partners. He has never spoken about a single person he's ever dated. In a recent episode, he did answer a question about trying to have sex in an airplane toilet but could not manage and even almost got caught.

Varun is married to Natasha Dalal, who he's known since their school days. About the media glare on her, Natasha said in an interview with HT, "I will never get used to being in the public eye. But it doesn't bother me. In fact, I've realised it (being in the public eye) is something you can use in a good way."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON