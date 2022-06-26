Varun Dhawan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor are ‘poles apart’

Actor Varun Dhawan has spoken about working with actors Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview, Varun praised both the actors but said that they are 'poles apart'. He said that the environment on sets while working with Anil is very different from that while working with Shah Rukh. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan reveals he had 2-3 fights with Kiara Advani)

Varun has worked with Shah Rukh in Dilwale (2015), an action romantic comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Gauri Khan. In the film, Shah Rukh is seen opposite Kajol, while Varun has been paired with Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film also features Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Mukesh Tiwari, Chetna Pande and Kabir Bedi. Varun and Anil feature together for the first time in the recent release JugJugg Jeeyo.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Varun reacted to a question on the atmosphere on sets while working with Anil and Shah Rukh, "Very different. Very different. He (Anil Kapoor) is too entertaining and so much energy. SRK is so charming, so courteous and so everything. He is just amazing. Shah Rukh sir is just amazing. Both are amazing. Anil sir is a brilliant actor but they are poles apart."

In JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun essays the role of Anil's son. The Hindustan Times review read, "Right from the first scene till the climax, the film maintains a pace that keeps you engaged in Saini family's good and bad times and doesn't serve too many dull moments. Anurag Singh's story and Rishabh Sharma's dialogues effectively blend to create situations that make you laugh, cry, relate with the characters and all this with a lot of naach gaana. Even in the most emotional scene, you see flashes of humour that doesn't look misplaced or force-fit, that's what I liked the most about the film."

The film, that released on Friday, saw huge growth on Saturday at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, sharing the day two collections of the film, wrote on Twitter, "#JugJuggJeeyo gets a solid 35.24% push on Day 2... #Delhi, #NCR, #Gujarat lead, followed by #Mumbai, #Pune, #Chandigarh, #Bengaluru... Mass circuits improve, should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 37 cr [+/-] weekend total... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr. Total: ₹ 21.83 cr. India biz."

Helmed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo also features Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and YouTuber Prajakta Koli. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film. Jugjugg Jeeyo is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

