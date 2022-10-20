Varun Dhawan's mom promises she will find a suitable girl for Aditya Roy Kapur, David Dhawan says let him be. Watch

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted with filmmaker David Dhawan at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. David's wife Lali Dhawan also attended the party. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted a video as Lali entered the premises with her husband and at the same time, Aditya joined the duo. The trio had a conversation around Aditya's marriage. Lali promised to find a girl for Aditya. ( Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set cute couple goals, Shehnaaz Gill decks up in black saree at Bollywood Diwali bash. Watch)

Aditya wore a black kurta with white pyjama. David can be seen wearing a blue shirt with black pants and his wife wore a white ethnic outfit and carried a small potli bag for the occasion.

In the video, David Dhawan can be heard saying, “eternal bachelor" to Aditya. To which he replied, “I hope I don't remain the eternal bachelor.” At the same time, Lali joined the conversation and said, “No no, I am finding a girl for you.” After hearing Lali's statement, David said, “Chhod na yaar, aise hi acha hai. (Leave it, it is good like this only). I wish I were you.” In the end, Aditya started laughing after hearing him.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Lol..typical elder..very annoying comment where we need to smile..no choice. Another person wrote, ”khudke bete ke liye to vo khud dhud laya..ab iske liye sahi (She did not find a girl for her son because he himself found one, now finding girl for Aditya seems good)." Other commented, “I wish Aditya and Disha would have dated during Malang so till now they would have been married and would have had adorable kids, but Disha was with Tiger Shroff.”

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the film Rashtra Kavach Om alongside Sanjana Sanghi. He will be seen next with Mrunal Thakur in Gumrah.

