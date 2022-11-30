Varun Dhawan says channel ‘edited’ his clip teasing Kriti Sanon about Prabhas

After Kriti Sanon denied dating Prabhas, Varun Dhawan also offered a clarification. It was Varun whose comments added fuel to the dating rumours after he hinted that something might indeed be cooking between Kriti and her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Now, after Kriti clarified there is no truth to the rumours, Varun has made an Instagram post of his own. (Also read: Kriti Sanon addresses dating rumours with Prabhas, pulls up 'Bhediya' Varun Dhawan for starting it)

Reposting Kriti's Instagram Story in which she denied dating Prabhas, Varun wrote: “Guys UI had your fun but it's just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour don't let ur imagination run so wild.”

Varun Dhawan's post on the rumours.

On the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Varun had given the names of a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry. He omitted Kriti's name from the list and when judge Karan Johar asked him for the reason the actor responded, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika)." Everyone obviously joined the dots and realised it could only be Prabhas.

After the rumours gained steam, Kriti shared an Instagram Story on Tuesday for clarification, "It's neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji)."

Kriti added, "Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji)." She also put a 'fake news' sticker.

