Varun Dhawan shares BTS with ‘India’s biggest kunwara' Salman Khan from Vyah Karwado Ji shoot, gets playfully roasted
Varun Dhawan shared a BTS video from the shoot of his song Vyah Karwado Ji, featuring Salman Khan. Fans reacted to their playful interaction.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. After unveiling the first look, the makers recently released the first song, Vyah Karwado Ji. Varun has now shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the song’s shoot, revealing Salman Khan was present on set while he performed.
Varun Dhawan performs in front of Salman Khan in BTS video
On Sunday, Varun took to Instagram to share a BTS video from the shoot of Vyah Karwado Ji. In the clip, Salman Khan is seen asking Varun to watch him take his shot. After performing the hook step, Varun eagerly walks up to Salman for feedback. In a playful moment, Salman teases him, asking, “Was that a rehearsal or the actual shot?”, leaving Varun and David Dhawan in splits.
Sharing the video, Varun captioned it, “Always nervous to dance next to India’s biggest kunwara #VyahKarwadoJi BTS.” Salman, meanwhile, exudes effortless swag in sunglasses and casuals. The song features Varun and Mrunal Thakur, and is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with lyrics by Vayu.{{/usCountry}}
Sharing the video, Varun captioned it, “Always nervous to dance next to India’s biggest kunwara #VyahKarwadoJi BTS.” Salman, meanwhile, exudes effortless swag in sunglasses and casuals. The song features Varun and Mrunal Thakur, and is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with lyrics by Vayu.{{/usCountry}}
Fans were quick to react in the comments section. One wrote, “Only Bhai can ask that.” Another commented, “Salman Khan roasting Varun Dhawan is permanent.” A fan shared, “I love this… Seeing Salman Khan in David Dhawan films is super comforting since childhood. And the camaraderie you both share is very heartwarming.” Another wrote, “India’s biggest kunwara — I have a vibe ‘Seenu’ Varun is back.”{{/usCountry}}
Fans were quick to react in the comments section. One wrote, “Only Bhai can ask that.” Another commented, “Salman Khan roasting Varun Dhawan is permanent.” A fan shared, “I love this… Seeing Salman Khan in David Dhawan films is super comforting since childhood. And the camaraderie you both share is very heartwarming.” Another wrote, “India’s biggest kunwara — I have a vibe ‘Seenu’ Varun is back.”{{/usCountry}}
Salman Khan and David Dhawan have collaborated on several hits, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Judwaa, Partner and Biwi No. 1. In Judwaa 2, which featured Varun in the lead role, Salman also had a cameo appearance.
About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai{{/usCountry}}
Salman Khan and David Dhawan have collaborated on several hits, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Judwaa, Partner and Biwi No. 1. In Judwaa 2, which featured Varun in the lead role, Salman also had a cameo appearance.
About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai{{/usCountry}}
Helmed by David Dhawan, the film marks his fourth collaboration with Varun. Apart from Varun, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Kubbra Sait in key roles. The first look reminded fans of Govinda’s Sandwich, with some also drawing comparisons to Judwaa 2. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.
Salman Khan’s upcoming film
Salman is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, but has been postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced.
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