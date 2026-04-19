Varun Dhawan shares BTS with ‘India’s biggest kunwara' Salman Khan from Vyah Karwado Ji shoot, gets playfully roasted

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. After unveiling the first look, the makers recently released the first song, Vyah Karwado Ji. Varun has now shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the song’s shoot, revealing Salman Khan was present on set while he performed.

Varun Dhawan performs in front of Salman Khan in BTS video

Varun Dhawan recalls dancing in front of Salman Khan during Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shoot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Sunday, Varun took to Instagram to share a BTS video from the shoot of Vyah Karwado Ji. In the clip, Salman Khan is seen asking Varun to watch him take his shot. After performing the hook step, Varun eagerly walks up to Salman for feedback. In a playful moment, Salman teases him, asking, “Was that a rehearsal or the actual shot?”, leaving Varun and David Dhawan in splits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video, Varun captioned it, “Always nervous to dance next to India’s biggest kunwara #VyahKarwadoJi BTS.” Salman, meanwhile, exudes effortless swag in sunglasses and casuals. The song features Varun and Mrunal Thakur, and is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with lyrics by Vayu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video, Varun captioned it, “Always nervous to dance next to India’s biggest kunwara #VyahKarwadoJi BTS.” Salman, meanwhile, exudes effortless swag in sunglasses and casuals. The song features Varun and Mrunal Thakur, and is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with lyrics by Vayu. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Fans were quick to react in the comments section. One wrote, “Only Bhai can ask that.” Another commented, “Salman Khan roasting Varun Dhawan is permanent.” A fan shared, “I love this… Seeing Salman Khan in David Dhawan films is super comforting since childhood. And the camaraderie you both share is very heartwarming.” Another wrote, “India’s biggest kunwara — I have a vibe ‘Seenu’ Varun is back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were quick to react in the comments section. One wrote, “Only Bhai can ask that.” Another commented, “Salman Khan roasting Varun Dhawan is permanent.” A fan shared, “I love this… Seeing Salman Khan in David Dhawan films is super comforting since childhood. And the camaraderie you both share is very heartwarming.” Another wrote, “India’s biggest kunwara — I have a vibe ‘Seenu’ Varun is back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan and David Dhawan have collaborated on several hits, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Judwaa, Partner and Biwi No. 1. In Judwaa 2, which featured Varun in the lead role, Salman also had a cameo appearance. About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan and David Dhawan have collaborated on several hits, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Judwaa, Partner and Biwi No. 1. In Judwaa 2, which featured Varun in the lead role, Salman also had a cameo appearance. About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Helmed by David Dhawan, the film marks his fourth collaboration with Varun. Apart from Varun, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Kubbra Sait in key roles. The first look reminded fans of Govinda’s Sandwich, with some also drawing comparisons to Judwaa 2. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a lead role. It was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, but has been postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON