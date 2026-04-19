'No AI in film': After row over AI babies in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai first look, Varun Dhawan film's team responds

A source close to the production told the publication, "It was purely a gimmick to get people talking about the film's premise." The source added, "The makers wanted a quick, visually arresting way to set up the love triangle without revealing actual footage. AI babies were the pitch. It got greenlit for the teaser and stopped right there. There is no AI in the film."

Filmmaker David Dhawan is all set to reunite with his son Varun Dhawan for a romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai . Recently, the makers released the first look of the film, which had two AI babies talking about their father being the same person, which left the internet worried if the whole film also has AI. However, Bollywood Hungama reported that the AI babies were just a gimmick.

About the first look The first look began with two AI babies sitting together and talking to each other about their parents, only to realise their fathers have the same name, Jass (Varun Dhawan). The first look then showed Varun romancing both Mrunal and Pooja simultaneously. The video ended with the babies calling it a ‘double trouble love story’. Sharing the first look, Varun wrote, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer. First look out now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026."

The first look video reminded fans of Govinda's romantic comedy, Sandwich, which also featured Shilpa Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary. The film followed the story of Sher Singh, a simple man who finds himself leading a double life due to a series of unfortunate misunderstandings and family pressures. After marrying Nisha in Mumbai to satisfy a dying man's wish, he returns to his village only to be forced into marrying his childhood sweetheart, Sweetie, by his insistent mother. For years, he managed to maintain two separate households and father a son with each wife, both named Shekhar, by pretending to be a frequent traveller. However, things take a turn when both families eventually move to the same city, forcing Sher into a balancing act to prevent his two worlds from colliding.