Varun Dhawan shares message for Nach Punjaban singer Abrar-ul-Haq, adds 'thank you'

Varun Dhawan has responded to Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq who claimed his song Nach Punjaban was illegally stolen to be recreated as The Punjaabban Song in the just released, JugJugg Jeeyo. The song features Varun, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani grooving to the song on the dance floor. Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo review: Entertaining and emotional tale featuring good-looking people

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recreated version has been sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy and Abrar has been credited for the original on YouTube. Varun was recently asked to share a message for Abrar, who had earlier shared a video in which he said that he would go to court as the song was “stolen”.

On being asked to share a message for Abrar, Varun told Bollywood Hungama, "He's sung the song so well, it's amazing, outstanding. We loved it. Our music company bought the rights and now our song is doing so well, so thank you."

Earlier this month, Abrar shared a video in which he said, “A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song Nach Punjaban. The answer is yes. I’m going to the court, don’t worry. Merely saying that the credit has been given because the song is well-written and would make their movie a hit. I never gave you the song, I never gave anybody the rights to my song. It belongs to me, so I’ll get it back and I’m coming to the court, see you there.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had earlier tweeted, "I have not sold my song 'Nach Punjaban' to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all."

JugJugg Jeeyo released on Friday amid positive reviews. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame and revolves around complex relations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON