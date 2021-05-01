Varun Dhawan shares note on what to remember after pandemic: 'We didn't fight for concert tickets, we fought for air'

Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday shared a note, hoping that when the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is over, people will remember that everyone 'fought for air' and not over anything else.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a post, "If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn't fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery. We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn't fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air." He captioned the post, "WE are in this together."

Reacting to the post, Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Very well said paaji. This breaks my heart each day a million times." A fan commented, "Truly proud of u vd." Another said, "Hence preserving the nature is the most important thing." A third wrote, "Very well said VD."

Last year, Varun was among the first Bollywood celebrities to amplify the pandemic situation. He had hosted a live chat with his friend, actor Zoa Morani, who was diagnosed with the virus.

Varun recently returned to Mumbai his wife, Natasha Dalal, after shooting for his upcoming film, Bhediya in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The actor faced criticism on Instagram and was accused of flaunting his 'privilege' while India is reeling under the pressure of fighting the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the airport, Varun had asked the paparazzi to follow social distancing. Reacting to a video of that, a person commented on an Instagram post, "You went out for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop over showing your privilege when people in your country are dying.”

Varun hit back saying, "Well, your assumption is wrong. I was shooting my film and not on holiday. And what do you mean 'Gave them a chance?' How do you not give them a chance? I have people who have also lost their life in covid. So please keep you assumptions to yourself."

Besides Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeyo, alongside Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the pipeline.