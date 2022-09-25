Varun Dhawan fails as he tries to copy Allu Arjun, Ram Charan's steps from Pushpa, RRR; says 'ego ki lag gayi'. Watch

Varun Dhawan was a man with a plan as he tried to find the secrets of Prime Video, but all his plots failed and he ended up with a bruised ego. Varun, who had several of his films featured on Prime Video, was fed up with people asking him for some inside scoop about the streaming service and decided to dig up something about their projects. Also Read| Varun Dhawan is tired of being asked about Mirzapur updates. Watch funny video

In an earlier promo released by Prime Video, Varun Dhawan had made the decision to find some secrets, and in a new promo, he put his plan into action. The video started with Varun stealing the access card of executive Rajiv Bhatia, and using it to enter the secret filing room.

Varun picked up the budget file for Farzi, a crime thriller by Raj & DK which will mark Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. The actor found out that the budget for Shahid's hairstyling is three times more than his hairstyling budget. As the cameraman tells him that Shahid's hair is also three times better than his, Varun retorts, "Whatever, I'm a better dance." He is left speechless when he is asked, "Are you?"

Later, Varun put a Bluetooth device on an employee while clicking selfies with the staff, and used it to spy on them as they discuss which actor they want to work with next. The staff took names of Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and even Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan, but not his.

Varun got excited as he thought he heard his name, only to hear Vijay Deverakonda. A disappointed Varun said, "What about me? I get it these South heroes are doing amazing and full respect to them. But...I can also dance like them." After being told he can't, he accepted the challenge and performed Allu Arjun's steps from his songs Srivalli and Saami Saami from his 2021 release Pushpa.

Varun also tried to do Ram Charan and Jr NTR's steps from the Naatu song from their film RRR, while the employees looked at him in amusement. He stopped his dance after hearing a bone snap. The dejected actor said, "It's impossible to find Prime Video's secret, and my ego also got hurt." In a last-minute miracle, Varun managed to get his hand on a briefcase containing details of 'top-notch secrets, upcoming announcements, and classified projects' with the help of a pencil.

Varun was last seen in the family drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which is currently available to stream on Prime Video. He has romantic comedy Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and horror comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

