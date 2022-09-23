Varun Dhawan is tired of being asked about Mirzapur updates and why Raj and DK 'ignore' him. Watch hilarious video

Varun Dhawan seems to have an ‘inside track’ with streaming service Prime Video. The actor’s 2020 film Coolie No 1 premiered on the platform, and several of his other releases have featured there too. In a new video, the actor admits that those around him assume he can get them some inside scoop about their titles and is tired of being asked that repeatedly. Also read: Varun Dhawan gets bothered when Karan Johar signs other actors in films

The video, a promo shared by Prime Video’s social media handles, sees Varun explain to a few of his ‘friends’ that he does not have any ‘andar ki khabar’ from Prime Video. The video opens with Varun and a few others watching Mirzapur 2 on TV as one person asks him about the release of season 3. An annoyed Varun says he doesn’t know. His friends tell him that he must have some inside track given he has so many releases on the platform. Varun sighs and says people often assume that and ask him the most random questions.

This is followed by a montage of random people, ranging from cousins to his driver, asking him about updates on Prime Video titles like Mirzapur, Farzi, and The Family Man. One gentleman even asks him why filmmakers Raj and DK (the brains behind Farzi and The Family Man) ‘ignore’ Varun. The actor decides to use his privilege and calls a senior person from the OTT platform for some scoop on Mirzapur and Made in Heaven. However, the executive dodges the question. The video ends with Varun accepting the challenge to dig up something on the platform.

bas ho gaya ab! mission andar ki khabar on 👊

stay around for more! @varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/MfscoNyDXH — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 23, 2022

Varun share the video on Twitter and wrote, “It’s on!! @PrimeVideo, you better get ready the hit is coming soon!” Many of his fans speculated that the video is a prelude to something about Varun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer spin-off to the sci-fi series Citadel. The Indian spin-off is being helmed by Raj and DK. Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, being directed by the Russo Brothers, of Avengers Endgame and The Gray Man-fame.

Varun is set to be seen next in horror comedy Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. On Friday, pictures of the two actors on set shooting a song for the film surfaced online. The film is slated to release next year.

