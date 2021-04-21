Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan, trolled for posting 'tone-deaf' birthday tweet, hits delete
Varun Dhawan, trolled for posting 'tone-deaf' birthday tweet, hits delete

Actor Varun Dhawan deleted a 'common DP' made for his birthday, after several Twitter users criticised the timing of such a post. See his response here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Varun Dhawan in a still from Main Tera Hero.

Actor Varun Dhawan has deleted a fan-made graphic featuring him, after being criticised for posting it amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The graphic, ostensibly a 'common DP' to commemorate his birthday, featured him in various onscreen avatars, and came bearing the message, "Donate plasma, save lives."

Several Twitter users pointed out the strange timing of the post, which came when social network timelines are flooded with pleas for help in securing oxygen, medicines, hospital beds, and other vital necessities. "Oh Varun. I thought you're one of the sensible ones," one person wrote in a tweet.

In his response, the actor tweeted, "Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now." He deleted the original post.

Social media users described the tweet as 'tone-deaf' and 'clueless'. One person wrote, "I've been here on this hellsite for well over a decade now, but I don't think I've ever seen a tweet with soooo much cluelessness to unpack."

A screenshot of Varun Dhawan's now-deleted tweet.

Several Bollywood actors have also been criticised for going on international holidays while the nation struggles to control the pandemic. Earlier this week, actor Shruti Haasan and author Shobhaa De slammed certain stars for 'flaunting' their privilege.

Also read: Shobha De hits out at people holidaying at Maldives in a pandemic: 'Height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pics'

"I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces," Shruti told The Quint, while Shobhaa's post read, "It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private."

