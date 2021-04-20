Varun Dhawan assures fans he fed girl a piece of cake after he gets query on viral video

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories to assure his fans that the girl who featured in his recent viral video did eventually get to have a piece of cake. He mentioned many had been wanting to know.

He shared the viral clip on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Everyone who has been asking yes I did feed her cake before leaving and she was happy."

On Saturday, Kriti Sanon and Varun had shared a video of a birthday celebration of little girl in Arunachal Pradesh, where Varun had been shooting for his upcoming film, Bhediya. Sharing it, he had written: "Beti ka bday banaya baap ne. I’m sorry." It showed the actor cutting the cake and feeding the girl's father a piece as the girl watched in disappointment.

The video was a hit and many celebrities reacted to it. Anushka Sharma wrote: "Ooooo cutieee." Masaba Gupta said: "Hahahahahah I will never recover from this video." Amaal Mallik said: "Hahahah poor kid." Sophie Choudry wrote: "I still can’t believe you did this that lil cutie will get her revenge..just you wait!!"

Varun and Bhediya team on Monday wrapped up their film's shoot. He had danced to songs from his film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and had informed the residents of Ziro, "I can say this without even thinking, this has been my best experience of shooting in the country."

Kriti too had written: "And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn .. Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro!"

