bollywood

Varun Dhawan wishes dad David Dhawan on 70th birthday, calls him ‘king of comedy’. Watch video

Varun Dhawan shared a video which showed fun moments from David Dhawan's films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 among others.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:13 PM IST
David Dhawan is known for his hit comedy films from the 90s.

Actor Varun Dhawan wished his father and veteran director David Dhawan on his 70th birthday by posting a video that documents the filmmaker's work so far.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Judwaa 2 star uploaded the clip dedicated to ‘Bollywood's number one comic director’.

The video montage captured the fun and comedy of David's films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and more.

"HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DAD. FTI Gold medalist. Director of 45 motion pictures. Editor of 33 films. The king of comedy #fanlove," Varun wrote.

David Dhawan is one of the most successful Bollywood directors in the genre of comedy. In his journey of 43 years, a slew of successful actors have worked with him, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more.

The video also showcased David's track of 17 comic hits with Govinda and Salman Khan.

His films have also created some of the best on-screen duos such as Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sanjay Dutt-Govinda from Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani share wedding album with notes of love, a shoutout to their decade-long romance

David Dhawan's most recent work as a director was Coolie No. 1 (2020), which starred his son Varun and actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

