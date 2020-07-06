We need to be calm and composed: David Dhawan

bollywood

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:02 IST

It goes without saying that the Covid-19 pandemic has stopped everyone in their tracks. And now, after over 100 days of lockdown, though people have started to lose patience, David Dhawan feels “we all need to be calm and composed for some more time.”

“Everyone needs to be patient. Things are bound to get better, hopefully, in the next two-three months,” says the senior director, who was working -- on his next, Coolie No. 1 starring his son, Varun Dhawan -- till the nationwide lockdown came into force (towards the end of March).

Dhawan Sr., on his part, is raring to go on the sets again. “I want to start working as soon as things come under control. But till then, like everyone else, I also have to take all the precautions. That’s why since the start of lockdown, my wife (Karuna Dhawan) and I haven’t stepped out of the house since March-end,” he says.

At the same time, Dhawan Sr. is happy that TV industry has gone back to work. “I am sure it must not be easy. They must be facing challenges on a daily basis but kudos to them for still going ahead,” he says, adding it’s “still uncertain when film industry can get back to the sets (there are talks that a few filmmakers are planning to restart work around September-October).”

Dhawan Sr. also admits that he had never imagined that “a day would come when the entire world -- and not just India -- would come to a halt.” “We have so many resources, knowledge and power but still, a virus has put all of us on the pause mode. It’s unimaginable. But what can one do? But I am sure we will defeat it eventually, and this too shall pass,” says the director, who last directed the super hit, Judwaa 2.